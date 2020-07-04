Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3908 Liberty Heights Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3908 Liberty Heights Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3908 Liberty Heights Ave
3908 Liberty Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3908 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Dorchester
Amenities
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms - Property Id: 260283
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260283
Property Id 260283
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5791712)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have any available units?
3908 Liberty Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3908 Liberty Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Liberty Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Liberty Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland