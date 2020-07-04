All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3908 Liberty Heights Ave

3908 Liberty Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Dorchester

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms - Property Id: 260283

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260283
Property Id 260283

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have any available units?
3908 Liberty Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3908 Liberty Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Liberty Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Liberty Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Liberty Heights Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Liberty Heights Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

