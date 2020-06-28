All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3908 Claremont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3908 Claremont Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM

3908 Claremont Avenue

3908 Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3908 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in a recently renovated property. The unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A finished basement can be used as a separate living area or 4th bedroom. Comes with appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

House has central air conditioning and heating.

$1,400 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.

Apply Here:
https://stoneycreekmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

_
Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico

Refrigerador, Microondas, Horno
Lavadora y Secadora
Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central

Solemente $1,400 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.

Se habla espanol
The property is located in Highlandtown. Today, Highlandtown boasts an eclectic mix of artists, ethnicities, long-time residents and newcomers, and blue-collar, green-collar and white-collar workers who share a common belief, like the residents before them, that Highlandtown is the heart of Baltimore.

Truly international – from the German Beer Gardens in 1889 to the Italian immigrants who built Our Lady of Pompei in 1925 to the more recent wave of Latino and African immigrants, the neighborhood is a true melting pot. You can hear a wide variety of languages spoken here in Highlandtown, and that is special.

https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/highlandtown/#.XUG_luhKjIU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Claremont Avenue have any available units?
3908 Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 3908 Claremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Claremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Claremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 3908 Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3908 Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 Claremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3908 Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3908 Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Claremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland