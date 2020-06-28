3908 Claremont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Great location in a recently renovated property. The unit has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A finished basement can be used as a separate living area or 4th bedroom. Comes with appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



House has central air conditioning and heating.



$1,400 per month. Security deposit of one month due before move in. Pets are possible with additional deposit. One year lease.



Cerca de tiendas, restaurantes, y el transporte publico



Refrigerador, Microondas, Horno

Lavadora y Secadora

Calefaccion y aire acondicionado central



Solemente $1,400 por mes. El contrato de arrendamiento es por 12 meses. Necesita pagar el deposito (un mes) y el alquiler del primer mes antes de instalarle.



Se habla espanol

The property is located in Highlandtown. Today, Highlandtown boasts an eclectic mix of artists, ethnicities, long-time residents and newcomers, and blue-collar, green-collar and white-collar workers who share a common belief, like the residents before them, that Highlandtown is the heart of Baltimore.



Truly international – from the German Beer Gardens in 1889 to the Italian immigrants who built Our Lady of Pompei in 1925 to the more recent wave of Latino and African immigrants, the neighborhood is a true melting pot. You can hear a wide variety of languages spoken here in Highlandtown, and that is special.



https://livebaltimore.com/neighborhoods/highlandtown/#.XUG_luhKjIU