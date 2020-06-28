All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3906 Kimble Road

3906 Kimble Road · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Kimble Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled kitchen & beautiful hardwood flooring!

(RLNE5155293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Kimble Road have any available units?
3906 Kimble Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3906 Kimble Road currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Kimble Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Kimble Road pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Kimble Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3906 Kimble Road offer parking?
No, 3906 Kimble Road does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Kimble Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Kimble Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Kimble Road have a pool?
No, 3906 Kimble Road does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Kimble Road have accessible units?
No, 3906 Kimble Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Kimble Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Kimble Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Kimble Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3906 Kimble Road has units with air conditioning.
