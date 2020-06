Amenities

This home features tons of space including a large kitchen, separate living area and dining area, 3 large bedrooms, and a full basement that hosts washer and dryer for your convenience! Tucked away in the private, quiet Edison neighborhood. This home has a large yard perfect for everyone to enjoy! 12 month lease minimum. No pets. Credit score min of 600. $3,900 monthly income minimum, Please contact Brianna at 443-738-4484 for showings.