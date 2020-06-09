All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

3904 BATEMAN AVE

3904 Bateman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Bateman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit on second level of a two unit building. Spacious rooms with window AC and baseboard heat. All utilities included in rent except electric. Vouchers Welcome. BRHP VOUCHERS ACCEPTED FOR TWO YEAR OR LONGER VOUCHER HOLDERS."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have any available units?
3904 BATEMAN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have?
Some of 3904 BATEMAN AVE's amenities include all utils included, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 BATEMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3904 BATEMAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 BATEMAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE offer parking?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 BATEMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 BATEMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
