Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3903 MARX AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3903 MARX AVENUE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3903 MARX AVENUE
3903 Marx Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3903 Marx Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have any available units?
3903 MARX AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3903 MARX AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3903 MARX AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 MARX AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 MARX AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 MARX AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland