Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3903 GARRISON

3903 Garrison Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated three level townhouse freshly painted and move in ready. Three Bedrooms, Two and half baths with ample living space and rear yard with off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 GARRISON have any available units?
3903 GARRISON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3903 GARRISON currently offering any rent specials?
3903 GARRISON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 GARRISON pet-friendly?
No, 3903 GARRISON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3903 GARRISON offer parking?
Yes, 3903 GARRISON offers parking.
Does 3903 GARRISON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 GARRISON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 GARRISON have a pool?
No, 3903 GARRISON does not have a pool.
Does 3903 GARRISON have accessible units?
No, 3903 GARRISON does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 GARRISON have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 GARRISON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 GARRISON have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 GARRISON does not have units with air conditioning.

