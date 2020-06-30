Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3901 Foster Ave. Available 05/01/20 3901 Foster Ave. 4BR,3BA TH in Brewers Hill - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout first and second level. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Home has exposed brick, fireplace skylight, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, crown molding, custom window treatments and over sized garage. Lower level has large bedroom with carpet and full bathroom. $2700 monthly + Utilities.



(RLNE5188364)