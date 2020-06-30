All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3901 Foster Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3901 Foster Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:22 AM

3901 Foster Ave.

3901 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3901 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3901 Foster Ave. Available 05/01/20 3901 Foster Ave. 4BR,3BA TH in Brewers Hill - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse in Brewers Hill. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout first and second level. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Home has exposed brick, fireplace skylight, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, crown molding, custom window treatments and over sized garage. Lower level has large bedroom with carpet and full bathroom. $2700 monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE5188364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Foster Ave. have any available units?
3901 Foster Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Foster Ave. have?
Some of 3901 Foster Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Foster Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Foster Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Foster Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Foster Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3901 Foster Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Foster Ave. offers parking.
Does 3901 Foster Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Foster Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Foster Ave. have a pool?
No, 3901 Foster Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Foster Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3901 Foster Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Foster Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Foster Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland