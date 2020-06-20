Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE
39 North Monastery Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
39 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
