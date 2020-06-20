All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 N MONASTERY AVENUE

39 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

39 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
39 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland