All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3832 Beehler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3832 Beehler Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3832 Beehler Ave

3832 Beehler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3832 Beehler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Lucille Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom
new carpet
new cabinets
new stove
clean basement

Call our office Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Beehler Ave have any available units?
3832 Beehler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 Beehler Ave have?
Some of 3832 Beehler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 Beehler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Beehler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Beehler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave offer parking?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have a pool?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have accessible units?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland