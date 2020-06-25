Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3832 Beehler Ave
3832 Beehler Ave
3832 Beehler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3832 Beehler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Lucille Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom
new carpet
new cabinets
new stove
clean basement
Call our office Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4571921)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have any available units?
3832 Beehler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3832 Beehler Ave have?
Some of 3832 Beehler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3832 Beehler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Beehler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Beehler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave offer parking?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have a pool?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have accessible units?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Beehler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 Beehler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
