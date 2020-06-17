All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3818 COTTAGE AVENUE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

3818 COTTAGE AVENUE

3818 Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3818 Cottage Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated three level row home move in ready. Features a full bath on each level, four bedrooms, and a finished lower level with second kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have any available units?
3818 COTTAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3818 COTTAGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland