Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

3816 BOARMAN AVENUE

3816 Boarman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
very clean rental in Baltimore city off of Garrison street. 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. 1/2 bath on main level. Back yard. Laundry in basement. Carpet, gas stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
