Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE
3816 Boarman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3816 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
on-site laundry
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
very clean rental in Baltimore city off of Garrison street. 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. 1/2 bath on main level. Back yard. Laundry in basement. Carpet, gas stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3816 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland