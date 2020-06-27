3814 Dolfield Ave

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning alarm system some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms located in North West Baltimore.



Property Highlights:



* 2 year Lease

* Well Maintained

* Backyard Use

* Finished Basement

* Window ac units provided

* Alarm System is included

* Pets are Welcome



(RLNE5474639)