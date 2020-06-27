All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3814 Dolfield Ave

3814 Dolfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3814 Dolfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms located in North West Baltimore.

Property Highlights:

* 2 year Lease
* Well Maintained
* Backyard Use
* Finished Basement
* Window ac units provided
* Alarm System is included
* Pets are Welcome

(RLNE5474639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 Dolfield Ave have any available units?
3814 Dolfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 Dolfield Ave have?
Some of 3814 Dolfield Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 Dolfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Dolfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Dolfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 Dolfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3814 Dolfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3814 Dolfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3814 Dolfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Dolfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Dolfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3814 Dolfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Dolfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3814 Dolfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Dolfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 Dolfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

