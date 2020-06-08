3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt

Amenities
3811 Barrington Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215, US
$1,250
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore. Brand new appliances, flooring and paint. Central air conditioning and heating, washer/dryer in this convenient basement apartment located close to transportation and shopping.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Storage
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Tile
Garbage Disposal
Storage
Washer/Dryer
Stove
Central Heating
Stainless Steel Appliance
Oven/range
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,250
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
08/06/2019 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5098483)