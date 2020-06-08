All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt

3811 Barrington Road · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Barrington Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

3811 Barrington Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215, US
$1,250
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore. Brand new appliances, flooring and paint. Central air conditioning and heating, washer/dryer in this convenient basement apartment located close to transportation and shopping.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Storage
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Tile
Garbage Disposal
Storage
Washer/Dryer
Stove
Central Heating
Stainless Steel Appliance
Oven/range
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,250
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
08/06/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have any available units?
3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have?
Some of 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt pet-friendly?
No, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt offers parking.
Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have a pool?
No, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have accessible units?
No, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt does not have units with dishwashers.
