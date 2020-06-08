3811 Barrington Rd Bsmt

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

3811 Barrington Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215, US

$1,250

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore. Brand new appliances, flooring and paint. Central air conditioning and heating, washer/dryer in this convenient basement apartment located close to transportation and shopping.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

In unit laundry

Off-street Parking

Storage

Microwave

Air conditioning

Refrigerator

Tile

Garbage Disposal

Storage

Washer/Dryer

Stove

Central Heating

Stainless Steel Appliance

Oven/range

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,250

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

08/06/2019 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098483)