Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

3809 Reisterstown Road

3809 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3809 Reisterstown Road Baltimore, MD 21215 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/KxxaPPhXWT0

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have any available units?
3809 Reisterstown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3809 Reisterstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Reisterstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Reisterstown Road pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road offer parking?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road does not offer parking.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have a pool?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have accessible units?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Reisterstown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Reisterstown Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3809 Reisterstown Road has units with air conditioning.
