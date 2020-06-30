Rent Calculator
3806 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
1 of 1
3806 Old Frederick Rd
3806 Old Frederick Road
No Longer Available
Location
3806 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Cozy Apartments - Property Id: 233203
Den is included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233203
Property Id 233203
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5609346)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
3806 Old Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3806 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Old Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Old Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Old Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
