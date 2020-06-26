Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3804 COTTAGE AVENUE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3804 COTTAGE AVENUE
3804 Cottage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3804 Cottage Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated three level row home move in ready. Features a full bath on each level, four bedrooms, and a finished lower level with second kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have any available units?
3804 COTTAGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3804 COTTAGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 COTTAGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland