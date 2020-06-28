Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3803 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Baltimore, MD
/
3803 8th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM
3803 8th Street
3803 8th Street
Location
3803 8th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Nice row home with hardwood floors and painted basement! Washer & dryer, new paint, stove, refrigerator. LARGE painted basement, front covered porch and rear fenced yard.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3785519)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3803 8th Street have any available units?
3803 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3803 8th Street have?
Some of 3803 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3803 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3803 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3803 8th Street offer parking?
No, 3803 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3803 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3803 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 8th Street have a pool?
No, 3803 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3803 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 3803 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
