Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3802 Bonner Rd
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3802 Bonner Rd
3802 Bonner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3802 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large 4 bed 1.5 bath home. Hard wood floors,open concept living and close to public transportation.
Please contact us for a private showing .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have any available units?
3802 Bonner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3802 Bonner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3802 Bonner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 Bonner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd offer parking?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have a pool?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have accessible units?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3802 Bonner Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3802 Bonner Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
