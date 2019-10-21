All apartments in Baltimore
3800 Old York Rd

3800 Old York Road · (410) 842-3956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This end of group home features gourmet kitchen equipped with all appliances, wood flooring on the main level, laundry area with washer and dryer located in the basement, neutral paint colors all through out, fenced in backyard and a covered front porch. Do not wait, as this unit will not last long!
Call us now to set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Old York Rd have any available units?
3800 Old York Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Old York Rd have?
Some of 3800 Old York Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Old York Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Old York Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Old York Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Old York Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Old York Rd offer parking?
No, 3800 Old York Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Old York Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Old York Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Old York Rd have a pool?
No, 3800 Old York Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Old York Rd have accessible units?
No, 3800 Old York Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Old York Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Old York Rd has units with dishwashers.
