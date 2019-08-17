All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 38 N MORLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
38 N MORLEY STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 N MORLEY STREET

38 North Morley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 North Morley Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bed, 1 bath, unfinished basement. Front porch/yard and backyard area. Property is clean, newly updated and close to public transportation. Steady employment and references are a must! All Voucher Tenants Welcome!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have any available units?
38 N MORLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 38 N MORLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
38 N MORLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N MORLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 N MORLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 N MORLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland