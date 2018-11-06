Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3770 Ravenwood Ave.
3770 Ravenwood Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 9
3770 Ravenwood Ave
3770 Ravenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3770 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
We have a nice updated 2 bedroom house on a great block for rent. This house has many amenities including handicapp accessibility.
Come see it today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5338583)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have any available units?
3770 Ravenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have?
Some of 3770 Ravenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3770 Ravenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Ravenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Ravenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Ravenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Ravenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Ravenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3770 Ravenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3770 Ravenwood Ave has accessible units.
Does 3770 Ravenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Ravenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
