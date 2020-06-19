All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3734 old york rd

3734 Old York Road · (410) 403-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3734 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3734 old york rd · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Stand Alone 4BED/1.5BATH + DEN Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful BRAND NEW construction single family stand alone house with 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 Bath + DEN in East Baltimore. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious full bath with His and Her sinks. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Large, spacious fenced yard. Landlord pays for water. Voucher Holders Accepted.

(RLNE5799991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 old york rd have any available units?
3734 old york rd has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 old york rd have?
Some of 3734 old york rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 old york rd currently offering any rent specials?
3734 old york rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 old york rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 old york rd is pet friendly.
Does 3734 old york rd offer parking?
No, 3734 old york rd does not offer parking.
Does 3734 old york rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 old york rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 old york rd have a pool?
No, 3734 old york rd does not have a pool.
Does 3734 old york rd have accessible units?
No, 3734 old york rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 old york rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 old york rd has units with dishwashers.
