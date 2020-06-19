3734 old york rd

Amenities
Brand New Stand Alone 4BED/1.5BATH + DEN Home in East Baltimore - Beautiful BRAND NEW construction single family stand alone house with 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 Bath + DEN in East Baltimore. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout and Stainless Steel appliances. Spacious full bath with His and Her sinks. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Large, spacious fenced yard. Landlord pays for water. Voucher Holders Accepted.
(RLNE5799991)