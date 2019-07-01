Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3732 Old York Rd.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3732 Old York Rd
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 1
3732 Old York Rd
3732 Old York Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3732 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
pet friendly
Large single family home 5 br. 2 ba. new floors, Nice rear deck, washer dryer. Call to schedule showing.
Jack
4109891044 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4583250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3732 Old York Rd have any available units?
3732 Old York Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3732 Old York Rd have?
Some of 3732 Old York Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3732 Old York Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3732 Old York Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 Old York Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 Old York Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3732 Old York Rd offer parking?
No, 3732 Old York Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3732 Old York Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 Old York Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 Old York Rd have a pool?
No, 3732 Old York Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3732 Old York Rd have accessible units?
No, 3732 Old York Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 Old York Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 Old York Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
