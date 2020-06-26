All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

3723 BONVIEW AVENUE

3723 Bonview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Bonview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
3723 BONVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3723 BONVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3723 BONVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
