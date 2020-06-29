Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET
3719 Saint Margaret Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3719 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
granite counters
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME HOME TO OVER 1000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET, GRANITE COUNTERS, BRAND NEW CARPET, NEW ROOF, CUSTOM TILE BATHROOMS, AMPLE STORAGE, REAR PRIVATE PARKING, ALL YOURS! NO PETS SORRY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have any available units?
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have?
Some of 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET offers parking.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have a pool?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have accessible units?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland