Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET

3719 Saint Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

granite counters
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME HOME TO OVER 1000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET, GRANITE COUNTERS, BRAND NEW CARPET, NEW ROOF, CUSTOM TILE BATHROOMS, AMPLE STORAGE, REAR PRIVATE PARKING, ALL YOURS! NO PETS SORRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have any available units?
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have?
Some of 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET's amenities include granite counters, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET offers parking.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have a pool?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have accessible units?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

