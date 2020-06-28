All apartments in Baltimore
3716 Gelston Drive

3716 Gelston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3716 Gelston Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
FALL MOVE- IN SPECIAL** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months rent**

Beautifully updated 4BR/2BA unit in Edmondson Village. Hardwood flooring throughout this spacious unit, with back rear deck as a plus.

Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Gelston Drive have any available units?
3716 Gelston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3716 Gelston Drive have?
Some of 3716 Gelston Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Gelston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Gelston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Gelston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive offer parking?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have a pool?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
