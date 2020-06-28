3716 Gelston Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

FALL MOVE- IN SPECIAL** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months rent**



Beautifully updated 4BR/2BA unit in Edmondson Village. Hardwood flooring throughout this spacious unit, with back rear deck as a plus.



Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management