Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3716 Gelston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3716 Gelston Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Gelston Drive
3716 Gelston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3716 Gelston Drive, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
FALL MOVE- IN SPECIAL** 1/2 Half off First 2 Months rent**
Beautifully updated 4BR/2BA unit in Edmondson Village. Hardwood flooring throughout this spacious unit, with back rear deck as a plus.
Professionally managed by ZBA Property Management
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have any available units?
3716 Gelston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3716 Gelston Drive have?
Some of 3716 Gelston Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3716 Gelston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Gelston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Gelston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive offer parking?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have a pool?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Gelston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Gelston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland