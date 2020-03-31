Rent Calculator
3715 Centre Pl
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3715 Centre Pl
3715 Centre Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3715 Centre Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 baths in great area. Not on a main street. Call or text for showing. Hablamos espanol. 443-500-7502
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 Centre Pl have any available units?
3715 Centre Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3715 Centre Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Centre Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Centre Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Centre Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3715 Centre Pl offer parking?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Centre Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Centre Pl have a pool?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Centre Pl have accessible units?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Centre Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Centre Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Centre Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
