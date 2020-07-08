3714 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225 Brooklyn
recently renovated
refrigerator
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row home is located in the heart of Brooklyn. This home has a nice updated kitchen, separate dining area, and large bedrooms with great closet space. Property is available April 21st, 2020.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have any available units?
3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.