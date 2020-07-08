All apartments in Baltimore
3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET

3714 Saint Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

3714 Saint Margaret Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row home is located in the heart of Brooklyn. This home has a nice updated kitchen, separate dining area, and large bedrooms with great closet space. Property is available April 21st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have any available units?
3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET offer parking?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have a pool?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have accessible units?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3714 SAINT MARGARET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

