Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3713 CENTRE PLACE

3713 Centre Place · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Centre Place, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have any available units?
3713 CENTRE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3713 CENTRE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3713 CENTRE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 CENTRE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE offer parking?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 CENTRE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 CENTRE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
