Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3710 Fairview Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3710 Fairview Ave

3710 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
some paid utils
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Curtis Bay

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
-Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
-Fenced in Yard
-Washer/ Dryer Hookups
-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants
-Close to Downtown

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Fairview Ave have any available units?
3710 Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Fairview Ave have?
Some of 3710 Fairview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Fairview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3710 Fairview Ave offer parking?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Fairview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Fairview Ave have a pool?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Fairview Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Fairview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Fairview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

