3710 Fairview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216 West Forest Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Curtis Bay
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms -Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar -Fenced in Yard -Washer/ Dryer Hookups -Close to Local Shops & Restaurants -Close to Downtown
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 Fairview Ave have any available units?
3710 Fairview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Fairview Ave have?
Some of 3710 Fairview Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Fairview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Fairview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.