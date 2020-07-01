3710 Fairhaven Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in Curtis Bay



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

-Large Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

-Fenced in Yard

-Washer/ Dryer Hookups

-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants

-Close to Downtown



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677590)