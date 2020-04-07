Rent Calculator
3710 Cranston Ave
3710 Cranston Ave
3710 Cranston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3710 Cranston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cranston - Property Id: 146599
Nice 3 bedroom with central air, 1.5 Baths and a very nice area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146599p
Property Id 146599
(RLNE5088642)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3710 Cranston Ave have any available units?
3710 Cranston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3710 Cranston Ave have?
Some of 3710 Cranston Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 3710 Cranston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Cranston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Cranston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Cranston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Cranston Ave offer parking?
No, 3710 Cranston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Cranston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Cranston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Cranston Ave have a pool?
No, 3710 Cranston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Cranston Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 Cranston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Cranston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Cranston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
