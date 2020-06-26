Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3704 ELMLEY AVENUE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3704 ELMLEY AVENUE
3704 Elmley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3704 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well kept 3 bedroom 1 bath rental located on a charming block in Belair-Edison. This rental is close to local bus lines, entertainment, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have any available units?
3704 ELMLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 ELMLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
