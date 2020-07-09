Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3704 Delverne Road - 4
3704 Delverne Road
Location
3704 Delverne Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS IS FOR A ROOM ONLY!
Shared kitchen, living room and bathroom.
Great roommates.
Includes utilities.
Professionally managed.
$150 DEPSOIT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have any available units?
3704 Delverne Road - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3704 Delverne Road - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Delverne Road - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Delverne Road - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 offer parking?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have a pool?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Delverne Road - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Delverne Road - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
