Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3704 ARCADIA AVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

3704 ARCADIA AVE

3704 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Arcadia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Langston Hughes

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have any available units?
3704 ARCADIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3704 ARCADIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 ARCADIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 ARCADIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3704 ARCADIA AVE offers parking.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have a pool?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
