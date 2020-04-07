Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3704 ARCADIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3704 ARCADIA AVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3704 ARCADIA AVE
3704 Arcadia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3704 Arcadia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Langston Hughes
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have any available units?
3704 ARCADIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3704 ARCADIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3704 ARCADIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 ARCADIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3704 ARCADIA AVE offers parking.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have a pool?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 ARCADIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 ARCADIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland