3702 1/2 COLUMBUS DRIVE

3702 1/2 Columbus Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215 East Arlington
Available immediately. Well maintained and recently updated and refreshed. All occupants over 18 and older must complete an application. Go online to apply https://www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=423283&credit&app
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
