Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

3700 Overview Rd

3700 Overview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Overview Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom Apartment...Newly Renovated...hardwood floors...stainless steel appliances...central air conditioning...NO CREDIT CHECK!!! I'm a private landlord...MUST PAY RENT ON TIME EVERY MONTH...443-413-0082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Overview Rd have any available units?
3700 Overview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Overview Rd have?
Some of 3700 Overview Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Overview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Overview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Overview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Overview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Overview Rd offer parking?
No, 3700 Overview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Overview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Overview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Overview Rd have a pool?
No, 3700 Overview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Overview Rd have accessible units?
No, 3700 Overview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Overview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Overview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

