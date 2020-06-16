Huge 4BR/2.5BA EOG in Brewers Hill. 16'wide with an updated kitchen and HVAC. Excellent rental opportunity in a desirable location. Easy access to I-95 and public transportation. Come visit your new home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 HUDSON ST have any available units?
3700 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 3700 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3700 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.