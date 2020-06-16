All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3700 HUDSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3700 HUDSON ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 PM

3700 HUDSON ST

3700 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge 4BR/2.5BA EOG in Brewers Hill. 16'wide with an updated kitchen and HVAC. Excellent rental opportunity in a desirable location. Easy access to I-95 and public transportation. Come visit your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 HUDSON ST have any available units?
3700 HUDSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 HUDSON ST have?
Some of 3700 HUDSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 HUDSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
3700 HUDSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 HUDSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 3700 HUDSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3700 HUDSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 3700 HUDSON ST offers parking.
Does 3700 HUDSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 HUDSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 HUDSON ST have a pool?
No, 3700 HUDSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 3700 HUDSON ST have accessible units?
No, 3700 HUDSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 HUDSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 HUDSON ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland