All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Baltimore, MD
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 29
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE
37 South Ellwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
37 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
PARKING!! THIS 3 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE HAS MUCH TO OFFER WITH MANY UPDATES.GREAT LOCATION IN BEAUTIFUL PATTERSON PARK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
