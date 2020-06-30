All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

37 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

37 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
PARKING!! THIS 3 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE HAS MUCH TO OFFER WITH MANY UPDATES.GREAT LOCATION IN BEAUTIFUL PATTERSON PARK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

