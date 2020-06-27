All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3669 Dudley Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

3669 Dudley Avenue

3669 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3669 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 1 bath with partially finished basement, washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Property features includes large yard with parking pad in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
3669 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 3669 Dudley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3669 Dudley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Dudley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
