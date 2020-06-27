Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3669 Dudley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3669 Dudley Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3669 Dudley Avenue
3669 Dudley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3669 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bath with partially finished basement, washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Property features includes large yard with parking pad in the rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
3669 Dudley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3669 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 3669 Dudley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3669 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3669 Dudley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3669 Dudley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 Dudley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland