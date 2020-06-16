All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

3668 Kenyon Ave

3668 Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3668 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom with Huge Back Yard, perfect or entertaining. Separate living and dining room. Large basement with washer and dryer. Semi-Detached. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have any available units?
3668 Kenyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3668 Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Kenyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave offer parking?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3668 Kenyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Kenyon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 Kenyon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
