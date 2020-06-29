Lovely two bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Northeast Baltimore. Separate living and dining area, ceiling fan in both bedrooms and gated back yard. Brand new stove and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer!All Housing Programs Accepted!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have any available units?
3651 DUDLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3651 DUDLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.