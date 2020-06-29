All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3651 DUDLEY AVENUE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

3651 DUDLEY AVENUE

3651 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely two bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Northeast Baltimore. Separate living and dining area, ceiling fan in both bedrooms and gated back yard. Brand new stove and refrigerator. Washer and Dryer!All Housing Programs Accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have any available units?
3651 DUDLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3651 DUDLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 DUDLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
