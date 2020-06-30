3636 Manchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 Central Park Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3636 Manchester Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 - Renovated 2 Bedroom end unit townhome in perfect condition! Fenced in yard, near shopping and major bus lines. This won't last long!! Section 8 welcome to apply!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5336345)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
