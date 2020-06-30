All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3636 Manchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3636 Manchester Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

3636 Manchester Avenue

3636 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3636 Manchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3636 Manchester Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 - Renovated 2 Bedroom end unit townhome in perfect condition! Fenced in yard, near shopping and major bus lines. This won't last long!! Section 8 welcome to apply!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5336345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
3636 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3636 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland