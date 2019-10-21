All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

3631 Park Heights Avenue

3631 Maryland Highway 129 · No Longer Available
Location

3631 Maryland Highway 129, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3631 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets Nice sized rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

