Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

3630 Ellerslie Ave

3630 Ellerslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Ellerslie Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
HOUSE FOR RENT - MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Separate living and dining room areas. Beautiful bathrooms with ceramic tile. Finished basement w/ half bath. Fenced yard with parking pad. Central AC!

(RLNE5092861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have any available units?
3630 Ellerslie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have?
Some of 3630 Ellerslie Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Ellerslie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Ellerslie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Ellerslie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Ellerslie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Ellerslie Ave offers parking.
Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Ellerslie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have a pool?
No, 3630 Ellerslie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have accessible units?
No, 3630 Ellerslie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Ellerslie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Ellerslie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
