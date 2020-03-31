Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET
3623 Saint Victor Street
·
Location
3623 Saint Victor Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come check out this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom row home in Brooklyn. This property has a large front porch, laundry room, large open kitchen, and hardwood flooring. Call CSS to set up an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have any available units?
3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have?
Some of 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET offer parking?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have a pool?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 SAINT VICTOR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
