3616 Elmley Avenue Apt 1A

Amenities
CONTACT
Rich at Leasing Baltimore
info@leasingbaltimore.com
www.LeasingBaltimore.com
VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR
Check out our 3D Virtual Tour for an immersive experience! It makes you feel like your actually walking through the space! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xHuVyycZJCc
LOCATION
Belair Edison Neighborhood
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful newly renovated 2-bedroom and den or 3-bedroom apartment home in the Belair-Edison Neighborhood. This lovely apartment home features a large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry, black appliances, central air conditioning, a full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, three entrances and a backyard. Located near Herring Run Park, Elmley Recreation Center, minutes from I-895 and I-95 and a 14-minute trip to Downtown Inner Harbor. Schedule your tour today!
FEATURES & AMENITIES
• In-Unit Washer/Dryer
• Central Air Conditioning
• Dishwasher
• Garbage Disposal
• Fenced in Backyard
• Bonus Room
• Large Kitchens
• Ample Closet Space
• Multiple Entrances/Exits
APPLICATION FEE & DEPOSITS
Application Fee: $25 per applicant (every person to occupy the rental home 18 or older)
Security Deposit: $1150.00
PET POLICY
Dogs Allowed & Cats Allowed
$250.00 Pet deposit
Monthly Pet Rent Starting at $25/month
