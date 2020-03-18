3616 Elmley Avenue Apt 1A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CONTACT

Rich at Leasing Baltimore

info@leasingbaltimore.com

www.LeasingBaltimore.com



VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR



Check out our 3D Virtual Tour for an immersive experience! It makes you feel like your actually walking through the space! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xHuVyycZJCc



LOCATION

Belair Edison Neighborhood



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful newly renovated 2-bedroom and den or 3-bedroom apartment home in the Belair-Edison Neighborhood. This lovely apartment home features a large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry, black appliances, central air conditioning, a full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, three entrances and a backyard. Located near Herring Run Park, Elmley Recreation Center, minutes from I-895 and I-95 and a 14-minute trip to Downtown Inner Harbor. Schedule your tour today!



FEATURES & AMENITIES

• In-Unit Washer/Dryer

• Central Air Conditioning

• Dishwasher

• Garbage Disposal

• Fenced in Backyard

• Bonus Room

• Large Kitchens

• Ample Closet Space

• Multiple Entrances/Exits



APPLICATION FEE & DEPOSITS

Application Fee: $25 per applicant (every person to occupy the rental home 18 or older)

Security Deposit: $1150.00



PET POLICY

Dogs Allowed & Cats Allowed

$250.00 Pet deposit

Monthly Pet Rent Starting at $25/month



CONTACT

Rich at Leasing Baltimore

info@leasingbaltimore.com

www.LeasingBaltimore.com