3616 Elmley Avenue Apt 1A

3616 Elmley Avenue · (410) 835-4928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIDEO/VIRTUAL TOUR

Check out our 3D Virtual Tour for an immersive experience! It makes you feel like your actually walking through the space! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xHuVyycZJCc

LOCATION
Belair Edison Neighborhood

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful newly renovated 2-bedroom and den or 3-bedroom apartment home in the Belair-Edison Neighborhood. This lovely apartment home features a large eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinetry, black appliances, central air conditioning, a full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, three entrances and a backyard. Located near Herring Run Park, Elmley Recreation Center, minutes from I-895 and I-95 and a 14-minute trip to Downtown Inner Harbor. Schedule your tour today!

FEATURES & AMENITIES
• In-Unit Washer/Dryer
• Central Air Conditioning
• Dishwasher
• Garbage Disposal
• Fenced in Backyard
• Bonus Room
• Large Kitchens
• Ample Closet Space
• Multiple Entrances/Exits

APPLICATION FEE & DEPOSITS
Application Fee: $25 per applicant (every person to occupy the rental home 18 or older)
Security Deposit: $1150.00

PET POLICY
Dogs Allowed & Cats Allowed
$250.00 Pet deposit
Monthly Pet Rent Starting at $25/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

