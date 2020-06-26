Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3615 5th st
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3615 5th st
3615 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3615 5th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Ready and vouchers welcome no pets 2 bedroom 1 bath with finished basement and more. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4924172)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3615 5th st have any available units?
3615 5th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3615 5th st have?
Some of 3615 5th st's amenities include parking, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3615 5th st currently offering any rent specials?
3615 5th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 5th st pet-friendly?
No, 3615 5th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3615 5th st offer parking?
Yes, 3615 5th st offers parking.
Does 3615 5th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 5th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 5th st have a pool?
No, 3615 5th st does not have a pool.
Does 3615 5th st have accessible units?
No, 3615 5th st does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 5th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 5th st does not have units with dishwashers.
