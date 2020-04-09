3612 Cottage Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom Townhome in Park Heights



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring

-Crown Molding in Livingroom

-Modern Kitchen with Black Appliances & Lots of Cabinets

-Deck off of Kitchen

-New Carpet in Bedrooms

-Large Rooms

-Lots of Sunlight

-Quiet Block



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4920000)