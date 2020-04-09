All apartments in Baltimore
3612 Cottage Ave

3612 Cottage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Cottage Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 Bedroom Townhome in Park Heights

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Crown Molding in Livingroom
-Modern Kitchen with Black Appliances & Lots of Cabinets
-Deck off of Kitchen
-New Carpet in Bedrooms
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Quiet Block

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Cottage Ave have any available units?
3612 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 3612 Cottage Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3612 Cottage Ave offer parking?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Cottage Ave have a pool?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
